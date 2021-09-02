Dokken Paid Notice for Thursday, September 2, 2021 Sep 2, 2021 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KENDA – Elvin Kenda, 94, of Belgrade passed away Fri, Aug 27. A Graveside Service will be Fri, Sept 3, 1 P.M. at Churchill Cemetery. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Elvin Kenda Pass Away Belgrade Churchill Cemetery Notice Recommended for you