Dokken Paid Notice for Thursday, September 16, 2021 Sep 16, 2021

MAKATURA – A Funeral Service for David Makatura will be Thurs, Sept 16, 2 P.M. at Grace Bible Church, followed by interment at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

BURRELL – A Memorial Mass for Gary Burrell will be Fri, Sept 17, 12 P.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

WARD – A Celebration of Life for Nancy Ward will be Fri, Sept 17, 2 to 4 P.M. at Pilgrim Congregational Church on the lawn. There will be a brief ceremony at 2:30 P.M.

WAITE – A Celebration of Life for Debra Waite will be Sat, Sept 18, 1 P.M. at the Best Western GranTree Inn in the Madison-Lewis-Clark Room.

MANTILA – Due to limited seating capacity, a Memorial Service for family and friends of Inge Mantila will be held on September 18, at 4 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

BELL – Gene Bell, 95, of Belgrade passed away Thur, Sept 9. A Graveside Service with military honors will be Sept 24, 1 P.M. at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT.