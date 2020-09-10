AHRENDES — A Memorial Celebration picnic for Frank Ahrendes, 73, will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on September 12 at 3115 Candy Lane in Bozeman.
COPP – Mitchel “Mitch” Copp, 81, of Bozeman passed away Wednesday, August 26. A Memorial Service will be September 12, 3:30 p.m. at Story Mill Community Park in the Lalani Pavilion, 600 Bridger Dr. To view live webcast visit www.dokkennelson.com.
ANDERSON – Kai Anderson, 65, of Three Forks passed away Tuesday, September 8. Services will be announced.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.