STRICKLER – Ruth Strickler, 92, of Bozeman passed away Friday, October 2. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 7, 6 to 8 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson. A Memorial Service will be Friday, October 9, 10 a.m. at Dokken-Nelson, followed by interment at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
LAWSON – A joint Graveside Service for Robert and Marjorie Lawson will be Saturday, October 10, 11 a.m. at Sunset Hills Cemetery. To view the live service, please visit www.dokkennelson.com.
VENHUIZEN – Roelena Venhuizen, 94, of Manhattan passed away Tuesday, October 6. Private family Graveside Services will be held.
