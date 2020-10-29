HARGROVE – Wanda Hargrove, 87, of Bozeman passed away Wednesday, October 21. A Graveside Service will be Thursday, October 29, 2 p.m. at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
DYK – Louise Dyk 99, of Manhattan passed away Saturday, October 24. Visitation will be Friday, October 30, 1:30 to 2, at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. A Graveside Service will be at 2 p.m. at Churchill Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 3 p.m. at Bethel CRC.
TERWILLIGER – Janine Terwilliger, 52, of Bozeman passed away Sunday, October 18. A Reception to celebrate her life will be November 7, 2 to 5 p.m. at Venture Church.
POTTS – Herbert Potts, 90, of Manhattan passed away Tuesday, October 27. Services will be announced.
MCKINNEY – Donna McKinney, 78, of Bozeman passed away Monday, October 26. No services are planned at this time.
