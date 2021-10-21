Support Local Journalism


SLATER – Dan Slater, 61, of Belgrade, passed away Mon, Oct 18. A Memorial Service will be Sat, Oct 23, 11 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

UNDERWOOD – Barbara L. Underwood, 83, of Manhattan passed away Mon, Oct 11. A Memorial Service will be Oct 29, 2 P.M. at Grace Bible Church in the Fireside Room.

GOUGH – Stephen Gough, 75, of McAllister, passed away Fri, Oct 15. A Graveside Service will be Sat, Oct 30, 1 P.M. at Fairview Cemetery in Three Forks

