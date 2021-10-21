Dokken Paid Notice for Thursday, October 21, 2021 Oct 21, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SLATER – Dan Slater, 61, of Belgrade, passed away Mon, Oct 18. A Memorial Service will be Sat, Oct 23, 11 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson.UNDERWOOD – Barbara L. Underwood, 83, of Manhattan passed away Mon, Oct 11. A Memorial Service will be Oct 29, 2 P.M. at Grace Bible Church in the Fireside Room. GOUGH – Stephen Gough, 75, of McAllister, passed away Fri, Oct 15. A Graveside Service will be Sat, Oct 30, 1 P.M. at Fairview Cemetery in Three Forks Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Barbara L. Underwood Stephen Gough Building Industry Pass Away Dan Slater Room Fireside Manhattan Recommended for you