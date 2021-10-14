Dokken Paid Notice for Thursday, October 14, 2021 Oct 14, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DORE – Teryl “Terri” Dore, 64 of Bozeman passed away Tue, Oct 12. Funeral Mass will be Fri, Oct 15, 12 P.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.UNDERWOOD – Barbara L. Underwood, 83 of Manhattan passed away Mon, Oct 11. A Memorial Service will be Oct 29, 2 P.M. at Grace Bible Church in the Fireside Room. NESBITT – Albert Nesbitt, 82, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Oct 10. No services are planned.HANRAHAN – Jim Hanrahan, 79, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Oct 11. A Memorial Service will be Oct 23, 3 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Albert Nesbitt Barbara L. Underwood Ethnology Jim Hanrahan Funeral Manhattan Pass Away Recommended for you