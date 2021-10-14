Support Local Journalism


DORE – Teryl “Terri” Dore, 64 of Bozeman passed away Tue, Oct 12. Funeral Mass will be Fri, Oct 15, 12 P.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

UNDERWOOD – Barbara L. Underwood, 83 of Manhattan passed away Mon, Oct 11. A Memorial Service will be Oct 29, 2 P.M. at Grace Bible Church in the Fireside Room.

NESBITT – Albert Nesbitt, 82, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Oct 10. No services are planned.

HANRAHAN – Jim Hanrahan, 79, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Oct 11. A Memorial Service will be Oct 23, 3 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.

