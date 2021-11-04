Dokken Paid Notice for Thursday, November 4, 2021 Nov 4, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LEE – Sara Lee, 41, of Clyde Park passed away Mon, Nov 1. A Memorial Service will be Sat, Nov 6, 2 P.M. at E-Free Church in Bozeman.BRADLEY – Raymond Bradley, 89, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Oct 28. A Graveside Service will be Wed, Nov 10, 2 P.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery. A Reception will follow from 2:30 to 4:30 in the Fellowship room at Bozeman United Methodist Church. WESTERVELT – Mike Westervelt, 71, of Manhattan passed away Sat, Oct 30. A Memorial Service will be Nov 13, 11 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson.GAWORSKI – Clarence “Clancy” Gaworski, 74, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Oct 31. Funeral Mass will be Nov 13, 10 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Mike Westervelt Raymond Bradley Christianity Clarence Gaworski Cemetery Sara Lee Funeral Recommended for you