PINCZES – Elinor Pinczes, 81, of Bozeman passes away Wed, Nov 3. An Open House will be Thur, Nov 11, 3 to 5 P.M. at First Baptist Church.PETERSON – A Celebration of Life for Earl Peterson will be held, Fri, Nov. 12, 10 A.M. at Springhill Presbyterian Church in Bozeman. A Reception will follow from 12 to 2 P.M. at Valley View Golf Club. POWERS – Graveside Services for Diane Powers will be held on Fri, Nov. 12 at 10 A.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery.GAWORSKI – A Funeral Mass for Clarence "Clancy" Gaworski will be Sat, Nov 13, 10 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. To view the live webcast, please visit the Live Stream tab at holyrosarybozeman.org. A Reception will immediately follow Mass at the Hilton Garden Inn.