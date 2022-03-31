Support Local Journalism


KLOMPIEN – The Graveside Service for Alvin Klompien will be today at 9 a.m. at Churchill Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Bible Church.

JOHNSON – Services for Mary Ann Johnson have been postponed due to illness.

WEISKITTEL – Louis Weiskittel, 92, of Bozeman passed away Friday, March 25. Service information announced at a later date.

