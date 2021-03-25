Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


NEEDHAM – A Service of Remembrance for Rich Needham, 40, will be Saturday, March 27, 1 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Limited seating (with masks) will be available. To view the live webcast, please visit www.dokkennelson.com.

GASTINEAU – Evelyn Grace Gastineau, infant daughter of Josh and Rebecca Gastineau, passed away Monday, March 22. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, March 27, 11 a.m. at Belgrade Alliance Church.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe