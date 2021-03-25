NEEDHAM – A Service of Remembrance for Rich Needham, 40, will be Saturday, March 27, 1 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Limited seating (with masks) will be available. To view the live webcast, please visit www.dokkennelson.com.
GASTINEAU – Evelyn Grace Gastineau, infant daughter of Josh and Rebecca Gastineau, passed away Monday, March 22. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, March 27, 11 a.m. at Belgrade Alliance Church.
