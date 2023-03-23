Let the news come to you

PURCELL — William “Bill” Purcell, 88, of Bozeman passed away Thur, March 9. A Memorial Service will be Fri, March 24, 2 P.M. at Christ the King Lutheran Church.

BERG — A Celebration of Life for John Berg will be held on April 1, 1:30 P.M. at the Bozeman Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.


MANN — “Elisha” G.A. Mann, 69, of Bozeman passed away Tue, March 21. Services will be announced.

