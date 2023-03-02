Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

BOWERS — A Celebration of Life for Allan Bowers will be Fri, March 3, from 3 to 6 P.M. at Valley View Golf Club. Please bring your favorite stories of Allan to share.


HARTSOG — Bill Hartsog, 82, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Feb 27. Services will be held this summer.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you