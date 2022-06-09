Support Local Journalism


MORGAN – A Graveside Service for Joyce Morgan will be Fri, June 10, 1 P.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2 P.M. at Bozeman United Methodist Church.

BROWN – Ila Brown, 81, of Bozeman passed away Tues, June 7. Services will be held Fri, June 10, 1 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

