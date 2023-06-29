Let the news come to you

MOSS — A Graveside Service for Helen Moss will be Sat, July 1, 9:30 A.M. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The Memorial Service will follow at 11 A.M. at Grace Bible Church.


ELLINGSON — Dar Ellingson, 85, of Bozeman passed away Mon, June 26. A Visitation with the family will be July 11, 10 to 11 A.M. at Hope Lutheran Church. A Memorial Service will follow at 11 A.M.

