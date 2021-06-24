GOOD – A Graveside Service with military honors for Jim Good will be Fri, June 25, 1 P.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life at 2 P.M. at Grace Bible Church.
HECOX – A Graveside Service with military honors for Donald Hecox, 96, will be Sat, June 26, 1 P.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
KORTHUIS – Kendall Korthuis, 63, of Bozeman passed away Sun, June 13. Visitation with the family will be Sun, June 27, from 2 to 4 P.M. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church Fellowship Hall. The Celebration of Kendall’s Life for friends and family will follow at the Bogert Park pavilion starting at 6:30 P.M.
