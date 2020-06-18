KIMM – Fenna Kimm, 93, of Manhattan passed away Monday, June 15. Visitation will be Monday, June 22, 5 to 7 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson. Visitation will also be Tuesday, June 23, 10 a.m. at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church with a Graveside Service to follow at 11 a.m. at Churchill Cemetery followed by a luncheon in the park beside the church.
MARKS – John W. Marks, 71, of Belgrade passed away Tuesday, June 16. A Celebration of Life will be Tue, June 23, 1 p.m. at Abundant Life Fellowship.
McKee — Memorial services for Judith McKee will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20 at the Springhill Presbyterian Church in town.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.