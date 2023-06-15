Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
RASSLEY — Michael “Ron” Rassley, 86, of Bozeman passed away March 19. A Graveside Service will be Sat, June 17, 1 P.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery. A reception will follow at Ryen Glenn Park in Belgrade.
BRISTOL — Laura Bristol, 99, formerly of Bozeman passed away in Billings on Tue, June 13. A Memorial Service will be June 24, 1 P.M. at Grace Bible Church.
GRAHAM — William “Billy” Graham, 74, of Bozeman passed away Mon, June 12. Services will be announced.
