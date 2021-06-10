ALBERDA – Joan Alberda, 64, of Manhattan passed away Sat, June 5. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Graveside Service will be Fri, June 11, 10 A.M. at Hills Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at Bethel Christian Reformed Church at 11 A.M. To view the live webcast, please visit www.bethelcrcmt.org
NOON – Robert “Bob” Noon, 79, of Belgrade passed away Fri, June 4. A Memorial Service will be Sat, June 12, 2 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.
SCHUSTER – Gerard “Jerry” M. Schuster, 75, of Bozeman passed away Tues, June 8. A Vigil Service will be 5 P.M. Sun, June 13, at Dokken-Nelson. Funeral Mass will be 11 A.M. Mon, June 14, at Resurrection University Catholic Parish, followed by interment with Military Honors at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
