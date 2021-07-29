Dokken Paid Notice for Thursday, July 29, 2021 Jul 29, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WARD – Thomas Ward, 67, of Manhattan passed away Fri, July 23. A public reception will be held Sat, July 31, 12 P.M. to 3 P.M. at 541 Pioneer Crossing Blvd. in Manhattan. A private family Graveside Service will take place. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Thomas Ward Manhattan Graveside Service Pass Away Family Reception Notice Recommended for you