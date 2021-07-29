Support Local Journalism


WARD – Thomas Ward, 67, of Manhattan passed away Fri, July 23. A public reception will be held Sat, July 31, 12 P.M. to 3 P.M. at 541 Pioneer Crossing Blvd. in Manhattan. A private family Graveside Service will take place.

