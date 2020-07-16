Support Local Journalism


ARNAUD – A Graveside Service for Robert Arnaud, 89, will be Saturday, July 18, 2 p.m. at Highland Cemetery in Great Falls, MT. A reception will be held afterward, location to be announced at the service.

SEIFERT – Kaj Seifert, 35, of Bozeman passed away. Funeral Services will be Saturday, July 18, 10:30 A.M. at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.

KAVENEY – Thomas Kaveney, 92, of Bozeman passed away Thursday, July 9. Services will be announced.

