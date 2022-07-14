Let the news come to you

BENSON — A Graveside Service with Military Honors for Richard D. Benson will be held Sat, July 16, 10 A.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

FRYE – A Memorial Service for Bonnie Frye will be Sun, July 17, 3 P.M. at Bozeman Church of Christ.

MULLEN – Margaret Mullen, 90, of Bozeman passed away Mon, July 11. A Celebration of Life will be July 30, 12:30 P.M at the Story Mansion.

WELSAND – Douglas Welsand, 76, of Bozeman passed away Sat, July 9. No Services are planned at this time.

