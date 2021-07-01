Support Local Journalism


SCHUTTLER – A Memorial Service for Phyllis Schuttler, 95, will be July 2, 10 A.M. at First Baptist Church. A private family Graveside Service will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery

PERKINS – Tel Perkins, 27, of Townsend passed away Thur, June 24. A Memorial Service will be Fri, July 2, 2 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson, followed by interment at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

PICTON – Dr. Harold D. Picton, 88, passed away Monday, June 28, after a short battle with cancer. A Visitation/Viewing is scheduled with the family for Friday, July 2, from 4 to 7 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Saturday Memorial Service will be announced for the end of July.

ROBINSON – Ben Robinson, 61, of Bozeman passed away Fri, June 25. A Celebration of his Life and Memorial Car Show will be held later this summer.

