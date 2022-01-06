Dokken Paid Notice for Thursday, January 6, 2022 Jan 6, 2022 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HAWBAKER – A Memorial Service for Eddie Hawbaker will be Sat, Jan 8, 11 A.M. at Bozeman Church of Christ.KIRCHHOFF – Maureen Kirchhoff, 69, of Bozeman passed away Sat, Jan 1. A Funeral Mass will be Tue, Jan 11, 10 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. KIRK – Patricia “Pat” Kirk, 92, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Dec 30. Services will be in the summer of 2022. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Patricia Kirk Maureen Kirchhoff Christianity Pass Away Eddie Hawbaker Funeral Thur Recommended for you