Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


HAWBAKER – A Memorial Service for Eddie Hawbaker will be Sat, Jan 8, 11 A.M. at Bozeman Church of Christ.

KIRCHHOFF – Maureen Kirchhoff, 69, of Bozeman passed away Sat, Jan 1. A Funeral Mass will be Tue, Jan 11, 10 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

KIRK – Patricia “Pat” Kirk, 92, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Dec 30. Services will be in the summer of 2022.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you