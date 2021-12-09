Dokken Paid Notice for Thursday, December 9, 2021 Dec 9, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EVANS – A Memorial Service for Wyatt Evans will be held Sat, Dec 11, at 1 P.M. at the Commons in Bozeman. Please bring your favorite photo of Wyatt to be placed on a memory board for the family. MCGEE – A Celebration of Life for Deborah McGee will be Sat, Dec 11, 2 to 5 P.M. at 775 Moffit Gulch Rd. in Bozeman. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Memorial Service Photo Deborah Mcgee Memory Board Celebration Commons Recommended for you