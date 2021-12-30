Dokken Paid Notice for Thursday, December 30, 2021 Dec 30, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VANDERMOLEN – A Visitation for Harold VanderMolen will be today at 9 A.M. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. The Graveside Service will be at 10 A.M. at Churchill Cemetery followed by the Memorial Service at 11 A.M at Bethel Christian Reformed Church.WHITE – A Memorial Service for Carol White will be Fri, Dec 31, 10 A.M. at Peace Lutheran Church.GROSSKOPF – A Memorial Service for Laurel Alberda Grosskopf will be Fri, Dec 31, 2 P.M. at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church. HOSKINS – Krysti Hoskins, 27, of Whitefish passed away Dec 26. A Celebration of Life will be Sun, Jan 2, 2 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.MIKKELSON – Hayden “Mick” Mikkelson, 84, of Belgrade passed away Thur, Dec 23. A Celebration of Life will be held this spring Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mikkelson Celebration Bethel Christian Reformed Church Christianity Laurel Alberda Grosskopf Krysti Hoskins Visitation Churchill Cemetery Recommended for you