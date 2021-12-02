Support Local Journalism


SIEVERT – A Memorial Service for Joyce Sievert will be Thur, Dec 2, 3 P.M. at Manhattan Bible Church.

ZEIER – Carol Zeier, 81, of Dillon passed away Thur, Nov 18. A Memorial Service will be Fri, Dec 3, 2 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

HALER – Bradley Haler, 65, of Belgrade passed away Thur, Nov 25. Services will be held in Minnesota.

