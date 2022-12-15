Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

BROGAN – Robert Brogan, 85, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Dec 12. No Services will be held at this time.


CAIRD – James “Jim” Caird, 74, of Bozeman passed away Sat, Dec 10. Services will be held at a later date.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you