ROSS – A Family Gathering for Thomas Ross, 82, will be August 27, 4 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson. To view live service, go to www.dokkennelson.com.

BARE – Shad Bare, 74, of Bozeman passed away Friday, August 21. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, August 29, 11 a.m. at Dokken-Nelson.

ODDY – Larry Oddy, 75, of Manhattan passed away Tuesday, August 25. Services will be announced.

COPP – Mitchel “Mitch” Copp, 81, of Bozeman passed away Wednesday, August 26. Services will be announced.

