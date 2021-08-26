Support Local Journalism


COLLIHOLE — A Celebration of Life for Paul Collihole will be held Sun, Aug 29, 1 to 4 P.M. at the ranch, 6439 Teepee Ridge Road West, in Bridger Canyon. A time for sharing memories of Paul will start at 2 P.M. A potluck will follow so please bring a dish to share.

