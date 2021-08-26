Dokken Paid Notice for Thursday, August 26, 2021 Aug 26, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save COLLIHOLE — A Celebration of Life for Paul Collihole will be held Sun, Aug 29, 1 to 4 P.M. at the ranch, 6439 Teepee Ridge Road West, in Bridger Canyon. A time for sharing memories of Paul will start at 2 P.M. A potluck will follow so please bring a dish to share. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Paul Collihole Potluck Dish Celebration Memory Ranch Bridger Canyon Recommended for you