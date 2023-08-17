Let the news come to you

KESSLER — A Memorial Service for Ronold Kessler will be held Aug 19, 11 A.M. at First Lutheran Church.


PAINTER — LaDella Painter, 58, of Manhattan passed away Tue, Aug 8. A Memorial Service will be Sept 9, 10:30 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

