MCCUTCHEON – A Gathering to celebrate Tim McCutcheon’s, life, 62, will be Fri, July 31, 2 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson. Please bring your favorite memory or story to share.
RABEL — An outdoor service to celebrate the life of Linda Rable, 74, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug 1, at 1609 East Hulbert Road.
TAYLOR – A Celebration of Jim Taylor’s life, 82, will be held on Thursday, Aug 6, 3 p.m. at the Emerson Cultural Center — Theater. Live webcast available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZDfIPpfh10.
GERRARD – William “Tom” Gerrard, 74, of Big Sky passed away Thursday, July 23. Private family services will be held in Big Sky.
