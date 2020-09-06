Support Local Journalism


DUNTSCH — A Memorial Service for Robert and Vivian Duntsch will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 12 at Evangelical Free Church in Bozeman. Interment will be at Sunset Hills Cemetery, with a reception to follow.

JONES – Donald Jones, 92, of Harrison passed away August 5. A Memorial Service will be September 12, 11 a.m. at Dokken-Nelson followed by a Graveside Service at 2 p.m. at Sunset Hills Cemetery. To view live webcast of the memorial, visit www.dokkennelson.com

