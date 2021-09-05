Dokken Paid Notice for Sunday, September 5, 2021 Sep 5, 2021 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ZITZER – Patricia Zitzer, 93, of Gallatin Gateway passed away March 25, 2020. A Memorial Service will be Sept 11, 11:30 A.M. at First Lutheran Church.SCHROEDER – A Celebration of Life for Dick Schroeder, 70, of Bozeman will be Mon, Sept 6, 12:30 P.M. at The Commons/Journey Church. With the uptick of Covid, there will be opportunity for social distancing and we encourage you to use masks at your own discretion. To view the live webcast please visit thecommonsbozeman.com/live.BURRELL – Gary Burrell, 80, of Bozeman passed away Wed, Sept 1. Services will be announced. MANTILA – Inge Mantila, 91, of Bozeman passed away Thurs, Sept 2. A Memorial Service will be held Sept 18, 4 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.NICHOLS – Ardis Nichols, 94, of Bozeman passed away Sat, Aug 28. Services will be held in Glasgow at a later date.HIERONYMUS – Lois Hieronymus, 75, of Belgrade passed away Thurs, Sept 2. Services are pending. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Gary Burrell Inge Mantila Patricia Zitzer Lois Hieronymus Thurs Dick Schroeder Recommended for you