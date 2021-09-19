Support Local Journalism


BOYD – Visitation for Rhonda Boyd will be Sun, Sept 19, 4 to 6 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Funeral Service will be Mon, Sept 20, 11 A.M. at the Springhill Presbyterian Church Legacy Site, 9855 Walker Rd. in Belgrade.

HUGHES – William Hughes, 75, of Helena passed away Thur, Sept 9. A Graveside Service will be Sat, Sept 25, 11 A.M. at MeadowView Cemetery.

CASCADDAN – A Celebration of Life for Morris “Cass” Cascaddan, will be Oct 3, 2 P.M. at First Lutheran Church.

BARNETT – Janelle Barnett, 91, of Belgrade passed away Tue, Sept 14. A Memorial Service will be Oct 9, 11 A.M. at First Baptist Church.

