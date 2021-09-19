Dokken Paid Notice for Sunday, September 19, 2021 Sep 19, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOYD – Visitation for Rhonda Boyd will be Sun, Sept 19, 4 to 6 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Funeral Service will be Mon, Sept 20, 11 A.M. at the Springhill Presbyterian Church Legacy Site, 9855 Walker Rd. in Belgrade.HUGHES – William Hughes, 75, of Helena passed away Thur, Sept 9. A Graveside Service will be Sat, Sept 25, 11 A.M. at MeadowView Cemetery. CASCADDAN – A Celebration of Life for Morris “Cass” Cascaddan, will be Oct 3, 2 P.M. at First Lutheran Church.BARNETT – Janelle Barnett, 91, of Belgrade passed away Tue, Sept 14. A Memorial Service will be Oct 9, 11 A.M. at First Baptist Church. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Janelle Barnett Belgrade William Hughes Christianity Pass Away Visitation Thur Rhonda Boyd Recommended for you