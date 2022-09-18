Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
BROWN — Andre Brown, 40, of Belgrade passed away Mon, Sept 12. A Funeral Service will be Fri, Sept 23, 1 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.
CHRISTIAN – Eleanor Christian, 92, of Bozeman passed away Tues, Sept 6. A Graveside Service will be Fri, 23, 3 P.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery. A Reception will follow at Devil’s Toboggan.
RITTER – Robert Ritter, 84, of Bozeman passed away Wed, Aug 17. A Funeral Mass will be Sept 30, 10 A.M. at Resurrection University Parish.
MCGRAW – Daniel McGraw, 80, of Gallatin Gateway passed away Mon, Sept 12. Services will be announced.
LARUE – Bruce LaRue, 72, of Bozeman passed away Wed, Sept 14. Services will be announced.
CONN — James “Mike” Conn, 75, of Bozeman passed away Tues, Sept 13. No services will be held at this time.
