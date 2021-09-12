Dokken Paid Notice for Sunday, September 12, 2021 Sep 12, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MOCKEL – Marilyn Mockel, 87, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Sept 9. Funeral Services will be held this Sun, Sept 12, at 1:30 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, followed by interment at Sunset Hills Cemetery.COEY – Evelyn Coey, 80, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Sept 5. Visitation will be held Mon, Sept 13, at 10 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson with a Funeral Service at 11 A.M. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery.MAKATURA – David Makatura, 73, formerly of Bozeman, passed away Sat, Sept 4 in Texas. Funeral Services will be held Thur, Sept 16, at 2 P.M. at Grace Bible Church, followed by interment at Sunset Hills Cemetery. BURRELL – A Memorial Mass for Gary Burrell will be held Fri, Sept 17, at 12 P.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.KESSLER – Lillian Kessler, 98, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Sept 6. A Memorial Service will be held Sept 20, at 11 A.M. at First Lutheran Church.ORIET – A Celebration of Life for James “Jim” Oriet will be held at 2 P.M., Sept 26, at the Manhattan High School gymnasium, 200 W. Fulton Ave in Manhattan. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Service Interment Cemetery Dokken-nelson Funeral Service Bozeman Evelyn Coey Lillian Kessler Recommended for you