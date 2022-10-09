Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

BALYEAT – Joseph Balyeat, 65, of Bozeman passed away Tue, Oct 4. A Gathering of family and friends will be Sun, Oct 9, 1 to 5 P.M. at Joe’s home. For more information please call 406-539-1204.

LARUE -A Memorial Service for Bruce LaRue will be held on Oct 11, 10:30 A.M. at Grand Avenue Christian Church. To view the live webcast, please visit www.dokkennelson.com

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you