PETERSON – A Celebration of Life for Earl Peterson will be Nov 12, 10 A.M. at Springhill Presbyterian Church in Bozeman. A Reception will follow at from 12 to 2 P.M. at Valley View Golf Club.BRADLEY – Raymond S. Bradley, 89, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Oct 28. Arrangements are pending. HAGER – Frank Hager, 90, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Oct 11. Services will be announced.