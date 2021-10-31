Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


PETERSON – A Celebration of Life for Earl Peterson will be Nov 12, 10 A.M. at Springhill Presbyterian Church in Bozeman. A Reception will follow at from 12 to 2 P.M. at Valley View Golf Club.

BRADLEY – Raymond S. Bradley, 89, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Oct 28. Arrangements are pending.

HAGER – Frank Hager, 90, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Oct 11. Services will be announced.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you