Dokken Paid Notice for Sunday, October 3, 2021 Oct 3, 2021

DUSENBERRY – A Visitation for Margaret Dusenberry will be today from 3 to 5 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Memorial Service will be Mon, Oct 4, 11:30 A.M. at Bozeman United Methodist Church.

CLARK – John Clark, 58, of Bozeman passed away Fri, Sept 17. A Celebration of Life will be Oct 8, 3 P.M. at 24161 Norris Rd., Bozeman.

HIERONYMUS – Lois Hieronymus, 75, of Belgrade passed away Thurs, Sept 2. A Memorial Service will be Oct 7, 11:30 A.M. at First Lutheran Church. The service will be livestreamed from the church for those unable to attend in person.

BARNETT – Janelle Barnett, 91, of Belgrade passed away Tue, Sept 14. A Memorial Service will be Oct 9, 11 A.M. at First Baptist Church.

BLIESE – William "Bill" Bliese, 92, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Sept 26. Services will be announced.