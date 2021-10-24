Dokken Paid Notice for Sunday, October 24, 2021 Oct 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save UNDERWOOD – Barbara L. Underwood, 83, of Manhattan passed away Mon, Oct 11. A Memorial Service will be Oct 29, 2 P.M. at Grace Bible Church in the Fireside Room. To view the live webcast please visit www.dokkennelson.com.GOUGH – Stephen Gough, 75, of McAllister, passed away Fri, Oct 15. A Graveside Service will be Sat, Oct 30, 1 P.M. at Fairview Cemetery in Three Forks. PETERSON – A Celebration of Life for Earl Peterson will be Nov 12, 10 A.M. at Springhill Presbyterian Church in Bozeman. A Reception will follow at from 12 to 2 P.M. at Valley View Golf Club. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Barbara L. Underwood Christianity Pass Away Earl Peterson Celebration Manhattan Stephen Gough Webcast Recommended for you