Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

TRAEGER – A Celebration of Life for Virginia “Ginny” Traeger will be at The Springs at Bozeman, Oct 4, 2 to 4 P.M. There will be a short service followed by a reception.

BLAKESLEE – Jenna Blakeslee, 29, of Bozeman passed away Tue, Sept 27. Services are pending.

KUHN – Floyd Kuhn, 84, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Sept 29. Services are pending.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you