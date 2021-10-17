Support Local Journalism


KLOMPIEN – Ruth Klompien, 83, of Manhattan passed away Thur, Oct 14. A Graveside Service will be Mon, Oct 18, 11 A.M. at Churchill Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service at 1 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

HANRAHAN – Jim Hanrahan, 79, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Oct 11. A Memorial Service will be Oct 23, 3 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.

UNDERWOOD – Barbara L. Underwood, 83, of Manhattan passed away Mon, Oct 11. A Memorial Service will be Oct 29, 2 P.M. at Grace Bible Church in the Fireside Room.

MOSS – Harvey James “Jim” Moss, 75, of Belgrade passed away Sat, Oct 9. A service will be held summer of 2022.

