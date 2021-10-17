Dokken Paid Notice for Sunday, October 17, 2021 Oct 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KLOMPIEN – Ruth Klompien, 83, of Manhattan passed away Thur, Oct 14. A Graveside Service will be Mon, Oct 18, 11 A.M. at Churchill Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service at 1 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.HANRAHAN – Jim Hanrahan, 79, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Oct 11. A Memorial Service will be Oct 23, 3 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. UNDERWOOD – Barbara L. Underwood, 83, of Manhattan passed away Mon, Oct 11. A Memorial Service will be Oct 29, 2 P.M. at Grace Bible Church in the Fireside Room.MOSS – Harvey James “Jim” Moss, 75, of Belgrade passed away Sat, Oct 9. A service will be held summer of 2022. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Barbara L. Underwood Manhattan Jim Hanrahan Ruth Klompien Harvey James "jim" Moss Dokken-nelson Funeral Service Moss Recommended for you