Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

VINING – James Vining, 68, of Belgrade passed away Mon, Oct 10. Services will be announced.

RAST — Joshua Rast, 34, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Oct 6. A Memorial Service will be held Oct 28, 4 P.M. at Redeemer Church with a light reception to follow.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you