KAMPS – Lidea Kamps, 82, of Manhattan passed away Thur, Oct 7. Visitation will be Mon, Oct 11, 6 to 8 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Graveside Service will be Tue, Oct 12, 11 A.M. at Churchill Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 12 P.M. at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church. HUMPHREY – Curt Humphrey, 80, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Oct 7. Services are pending.