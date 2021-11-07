Dokken Paid Notice for Sunday, November 7, 2021 Nov 7, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BRADLEY – A Graveside Service for Raymond Bradley will be Wed, Nov 10, 2 P.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery. A Reception will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 P.M. in the Fellowship Hall at Bozeman United Methodist Church.PETERSON – A Celebration of Life for Earl Peterson will be held, Fri, Nov. 12, 10 A.M. at Springhill Presbyterian Church in Bozeman. A Reception will follow from 12 to 2 P.M. at Valley View Golf Club.BLIESE – A Memorial Service for William Bliese will be held Sat, Nov 13, 10 A.M. at First Lutheran Church.GAWORSKI – A Funeral Mass for Clarence “Clancy” Gaworski will be Sat, Nov 13, 10 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. To view the live webcast, please visit the Live Stream tab at holyrosarybozeman.org. HAGER - A Memorial Service for Frank Hager will be held Sat, Nov 13, 1 P.M. at Summit Church in Bozeman, with interment to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery. To view the service live, visit the SummitChurchMT YouTube page.NICHOLS – David Nichols, 80, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Nov 4. A Visitation will be Nov 15, 6 to 8 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Funeral Service will be Nov 16, 11 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson. Interment will be Nov 18, 11 A.M. in Dillon at Mountain View Cemetery.ROBINSON – George Robinson, 83, of Bozeman passed away Wed, Nov 3. At his request, no services will be held. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cemetery Interment Bozeman Memorial Service Christianity Worship George Robinson David Nichols Mountain View Recommended for you