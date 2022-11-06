Let the news come to you

MACNAB – A Memorial Service for Duncan MacNab will be Nov 12, 3 P.M. at The Baxter Hotel.

BARTON – Diana Barton, 63, of Bozeman passed away Tues, Oct 25. No services will be held.


STORM – Harry Storm, 81, of Bozeman passed away Wed, Nov 2. To honor Harry’s wishes there will be a graveside service at Bakke Church in Detroit Lakes Minnesota this summer.

