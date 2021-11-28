Support Local Journalism


DREIER – Ryan Dreier, 36, of Bozeman passed away Fri, Nov 19. A Celebration of Life will be Mon, Nov 29, 3 P.M. at The Commons. To view the live stream of the service, please visit www.thecommonsbozeman.com/live.

WHITE – Carol White, 85, of Belgrade passed away Fri, Nov 19. A Memorial Service will be Dec 31, 10 A.M. at Peace Lutheran Church in Belgrade.

SIEVERT – A Visitation for Joyce Sievert will be Wed, Dec 1, 6 to 8 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Memorial Service will be Thur, Dec 2, 3 P.M. at Manhattan Bible Church.

JENNINGS – Deloris Jennings, 60, of Bozeman passed away Wed, Nov 17. A Memorial Service will be Sat, Dec 4, 11 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

