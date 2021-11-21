Support Local Journalism


VANOVER SIEVERT – Joyce Vanover Sievert, 100, passed away on Thurs., Nov. 18 at her home in Belgrade. Services will be announced.

COOK – Helen Cook, 89, mother of Craig Cook (Maryanne Sigmund) passed away Wed, Nov 17. Services will be held in Arizona.

JENNINGS – Deloris Ann Kelly Jennings, 60, of Bozeman passed away Wed, Nov 17. Services will be announced.

GOERKE – Virgil Goerke, 94, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Nov 11.

