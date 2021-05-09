HASTINGS – A Celebration of Life for Jean Hastings, 77, will be May 14, 11 a.m. at Bozeman United Methodist Church.
VANDER ARK – Elinor Vander Ark, 90, passed away on Wednesday, May 5. Graveside Services will be held on May 15, at 10 a.m. at Churchill Cemetery. A Memorial Service will follow at 11 a.m. at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church.
SWANK — A Graveside Service for Deloris “Dolly” Swank, 82, will be May 22, 11 a.m. at MeadowView Cemetery.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.